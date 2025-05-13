Cardinals Have Perfect Potential Addition Right There For Taking
The St. Louis Cardinals are proud owners of the longest winning streak of the 2025 Major League Baseball so far this season.
St. Louis had won nine games in a row after taking down the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Things are looking up and the Cardinals are just one game back of the top spot in the National League Central right now. It’s time to put all of the trade speculation on pause right now. At least the talk about moves to send core pieces away.
The Cardinals are red-hot and are proving they are worth investing in. Because of this, St. Louis should take a look at the free agent market right now. The Cardinals’ rotation and offense have been great. The bullpen hasn’t been as successful but there’s a guy out there right now who could take the bullpen to another level.
David Robertson is out there for the taking in free agency despite logging a 3.00 ERA last year with the Texas Rangers in 68 appearances.
The Cardinals proved in Spring Training that they weren’t afraid to make a late addition for the bullpen. The Cardinals signed Phil Maton with just a couple weeks to go until Opening Day. That move has worked out and he has a 3.38 ERA in 18 outings.
The Cardinals are a team that has already surprised people. St. Louis didn’t do much during the offseason and the roster has surpassed expectations so far. Why not give them a little more firepower to work with?