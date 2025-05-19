Cardinals Have Potential Future Superstar On Their Hands
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future no matter what ends up happening this season.
Frankly, it's been a fun season so far. The Cardinals are 26-21 and the vibes are high in St. Louis. The Cardinals have a roster that realistically could fight for a playoff spot deep into the season and maybe even land one.
What makes the Cardinals even more exciting is the fact that there is a solid core in place of young guys who the team can build around. There's going to be changes to the organization, for sure, especially with Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations once this season ends. But, there's a lot for fans to be excited about right now and even more talent working their way up to the majors.
St. Louis top prospect JJ Wetherholt is a perfect example of this. He's just 22 years old and is tearing the cover off of the ball with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. So far this season he has appeared in 27 games and is slashing .296/.383/.449 with three homers, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, 12 walks, six doubles, and 15 runs scored. He's currently ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in baseball and got a lot of love in Spring Training.
MLB.com currently has his projected big league debut set for 2026 so fans are going to have to wait a bit to see him, but this is a guy fans should be excited about. The Cardinals' current core at the big league level features guys like Masyn Winn, Matthew Liberatore, Victor Scott II, Iván Herrera, Brendan Donovan, and seasoned veterans like Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Nolan Arenado among others. Imagine when this team adds a talent like Wetherholt and someone like Michael McGreevy into the mix? This doesn't even include Jordan Walker who was the top prospect for the team and is just 22 years old himself. He's had a tough season but is young.
There's a lot to be happy right now in St. Louis for the future and Wetherholt could be the next star on the way.
