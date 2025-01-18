Cardinals Have 'Received Some Interest' Regarding Trade For $44 Million Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals front office has failed to make any significant roster changes this offseason, with Opening Day just a little over two months away
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced plans to reduce payroll shortly after the 2024 season ended but the only capital that's been eliminated is from players whose contracts recently expired and weren't re-signed.
However, there's still plenty of time left for the Cardinals to trade a veteran left-handed pitcher, who has reportedly garnered some trade interest.
"If they need to pivot to other cost-saving measures, dumping a portion of (Steven) Matz’s salary could make sense," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams wrote Friday. "The Cards have received some interest in him, despite a grisly 5.08 ERA in 44 1/3 innings last season."
The southpaw has been mentioned in trade conversations several times throughout the offseason but Mozeliak and the Cardinals front office have been more concerned with finding a suitor for 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado.
"Matz is owed $12 million in 2025, the final season of his four-year deal with the Cards," Adams continued. "He pitched 105 frames of 3.86 ERA Ball with a 21.8% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate as recently as 2023. The 33-year-old’s contract probably isn’t that far north of what he’d earn in free agency. The Cardinals could spare themselves most of the tab if they’re willing to move him for a minimal return and reallocate those innings elsewhere."
Trading Matz would help the Cardinals reduce payroll while clearing a rotation spot for a rising star pitcher, such as LHP Quinn Matthews or even right-handed pitcher Tink Hence.
With Matz entering the final year of his four-year, $44 million contract, it makes sense to part ways with him now. Considering the LHP isn't on the injured list, the Cardinals should be looking to move him this winter before he gets hurt and is unmoveable at this upcoming summer's trade deadline.
