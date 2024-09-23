Cardinals High-Leverage Hurler Would 'Definitely Be Interested' In Re-Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals have six games left to play in 2024, so the organization will soon have to decide on a few crucial impending contracts.
The most significant contract expiring after this season ends is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's. After logging a lackluster performance in 2024 that ended strongly, it's tough to tell what direction the Cardinals will take concerning the five-time Silver Slugger's future.
Another important contract that the Cardinals front office will have to mull over involves a key element to the bullpen, who plans to return to St. Louis next season.
"'Absolutely,' he said," Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andrew Kittredge answered when asked whether he would want to re-sign with St. Lous this offseason, as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Daniel Guerrero.
Kittredge has posted a 4-5 record with a 2.93 ERA, 64-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .230 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 67 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
“'I’ve loved my time here," Kittredge continued. "'It’s a great clubhouse. The 26 that we have active and the extension that we have coming up and down from Triple-A have been great. I don’t have anything negative to say about any player in this clubhouse. Everyone comes to play every day, and I like to be a part of teams like that. I would definitely be interested in coming back here. We’ll just see how it goes.'”
It has already been reported that the Cardinals plan to discuss a return for 2025 with Kittredge this offseason after the All-Star hurler's dominant performance this year.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made the right move when he traded outfielder Richie Palacios to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Kittredge last winter. Let's hope he'll do the right thing and bring him back for another season.
