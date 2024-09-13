Cardinals Reportedly Will 'Discuss A Return' With All-Star Hurler In Near Future
The St. Louis Cardinals have several important decisions to make over the next few months as they look to pick up the pieces from a lackluster 2024 season.
Undoubtedly, the Cardinals must be active in the free agent market to find ways to bolster the struggling offense. In addition, St. Louis will need to address the elderly and underperforming rotation.
However, the bullpen is the only area of the Cardinals' roster that likely won't require any offseason additions. Instead, St. Louis' relief core must be protected at all costs.
"(Andrew) Kittredge is a free agent this winter, and at some point in the near future, the Cardinals expect to approach him to discuss a return," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Thursday after the club's 6-1 victory over the National League Central-rival Cincinnati Reds.
Kittredge has logged a 4-4 record with a 2.86 ERA, 60-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .224 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 63 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 34-year-old was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason in exchange for outfielder Richie Palacios as the Cardinals looked to retool the pitching staff from last year's embarrassing 91-loss season.
The three-headed monster of Kittrede, JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez as set-up men for the league leader in saves, closing pitcher Ryan Helsley.
Holding onto all the essential pieces of the Cardinals bullpen will be crucial for the club going forward. Hopefully, St. Louis will make Kittredge an offer he can't refuse this offseason to secure another year of having a well-put-together relief arsenal.
