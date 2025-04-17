Cardinals Hurler Linked To Braves In Two-For-One Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals were recently linked to the National League East rival Atlanta Braves in what could be a shocking trade deadline blockbuster.
St. Louis is in a transitional period, during which the club is stuck between contending and rebuilding. Depending on how the rest of the Cardinals' first half of their 2025 season pans out, they could be in a position to move some players at this summer's trade deadline.
A recently proposed trade scenario involving the Braves would send a Cardinals fan favorite packing for the NL East in a shocking two-for-one swap.
"If the Braves are serious about topping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League, they need to go out and get St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley in a blockbuster trade," Newsweek's Zach Pressnell wrote Tuesday. "What would it cost the Braves to land Helsley? Here's a hypothetical trade package that would likely get the deal done: Braves receive: Right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley . Cardinals receive: RHP Hurston Waldrep, RHP Bryce Elder."
Helsley will become a free agent for the first time in his career this upcoming offseason. With the Cardinals likely unable to meet his potential $100 million market value after 2025 ends, it would make sense to trade him this summer.
The 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year is among the league's most elite closing pitchers. Despite being 5-13 and six games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, the Braves are determined to make a deep playoff run, especially after last year's injury-plagued campaign. Adding Helsley to the bullpen would significantly increase Atlanta's chances of making it deep into the postseason.
However, it's tough to imagine the Braves, who have a 26th-ranked farm system, according to MLB.com, giving up their No. 3 top prospect (Waldrep) and Elder, a 25-year-old homegrown starter, in exchange for Helsley, a rental closer.
The Cardinals missed their chance to maximize Helsley's trade value by neglecting to move him over the offseason. Given that the 30-year-old flamethrower will likely only be shopped for the second half of 2025, it's tough to imagine St. Louis poaching from a franchise's top five prospect list in return.
A one-for-one swap between Helsley and Elder could work but adding Waldrep to the exchange would likely force the Braves to walk. The Cardinals' chances of landing top prospects in exchange for the two-time All-Star diminish the closer we get to the July 31st trade deadline.
