Cardinals Hurler Projected To Get $20 Million If St. Louis Declines Deal

What will the Cardinals do with the veteran hurler this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 2, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Keynan Middleton (93) pitches in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals improved their bullpen heading into the 2024 Major League Baseball season, but it could've been even better.

St. Louis added a few hurlers, but one was unable to take the mound at all in 2024. Cardinals reliever Keynan Middleton missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair a flexor tendon.

Middleton has a career 3.84 ERA across seven big league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees. He was expected to play a major role for the Cardinals but things didn't work out in 2024.

Now, the Cardinals have a club option for Middleton worth $6 million for the 2025 season. With the Cardinals expected to cut payroll, it seems like the team will decline Middleton's option. If that ends up happening, he will hit the open market with plenty of teams looking for bullpen help.

If Middleton does become available, he is projected to get a deal worth roughly $20 million over three years by Spotrac.

After missing the entire 2024 season, it wouldn't be shocking if he were to land a deal worth below his projected market value. He will be a hot commodity if the Cardinals decide to let him walk and right now that does seem to be the most likely option at this point.

The Cardinals have decisions to make this winter and one will involving Middleton.

