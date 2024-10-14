Cardinals Projected $80 Million Star Called St. Louis' Top Trade Option
The St. Louis Cardinals very well could look different in 2025.
What's next for St. Louis? The 2025 campaign may not be the best one for the short term, but there is a chance that it will help the team in the long run. St. Louis is prepared to pass the keys to the organization over to Chaim Bloom as the team's president of baseball operations at the end of the season.
Bloom will focus on improving the team's farm system in 2025 before taking over fully. There could be some trades on the way for the Cardinals. St. Louis wants to trim payroll, and it could do so by trading some of their stars. Moves like this also would help improve the farm system.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of the top trade candidates this winter in baseball and had star closer Ryan Helsely as the team's top trade piece and eighth-best overall.
"Armed with a fastball that averaged 99.6 mph and a lethal slider that generated a 51.0 percent strikeout rate, Ryan Helsley was one of the best closers in baseball during the 2024 season," Reuter said. "He led the NL with 49 saves in 53 chances while posting a 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 in 65 appearances, and he also set a new single-season save record for the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
"His $6.9 million projected salary in his final year of arbitration makes him a major bargain and should create a wide market for his services, especially if he is open to signing an extension after moving."
Helsley is currently affordable, which could be enticing for an acquiring team. He will hit free agency in 2026 and currently has a market value of $80 million over six years. Helsley would give an acquiring team stability in the back of the bullpen on a cheap deal for a year and could give the Cardinals some much-needed help in the minors.
