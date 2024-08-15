Cardinals Hurler's Return From IL Could Be Imminent Following Latest Update
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of battling through one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the league and despair is starting to creep in.
After being outscored 19-4 and swept by the National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals are 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the division and 4 1/2 games behind an NL Wild Card spot.
St. Louis is looking at another losing season if the club can't get their act together quickly. Hopefully, the imminent return of a veteran hurler will make a difference.
"(Lance) Lynn, who has been on the 15-day injured list since July 31 with inflammation in his right knee, will throw a second bullpen session on Aug. 16 at Busch Stadium," according to MLB.com's latest injury report for St. Louis. "How the 37-year-old Lynn feels following that session will dictate when he pitches next for the Cardinals, manager Oliver Marmol said."
In a recent interview with 2005 World Series champion A.J. Pierzynski, Lynn elaborated on his injury and didn't seem too concerned about being out for an extended period of time -- the injury didn't seem severe enough.
"Lynn threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Aug. 12 and a flat-ground session on Aug. 13 in Cincinnati at what he dubbed to be '75 percent,' and he vowed he would need at least one more bullpen session before returning to game action," MLB.com went on to say.
Lynn has logged a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
With every pitcher in the rotation struggling, the Cardinals can only hope that Lynn's return to the mound will have a positive impact.
