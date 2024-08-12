Cardinals Hurler Speaks Positively On Injury Status; Return Could Be On Horizon
The St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff has carried the team for most of the season as the offense has struggled but injuries have been a bit of a problem for the team's arsenal.
For instance, the rotation has been scrambling spot starters since May when left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, who could be traded this winter, was sidelined due to a lower back strain.
The Cardinals will need their starting pitchers to remain healthy if they hope to make the playoffs. Fortunately, it looks like St. Louis could see the return of a veteran starter soon.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn announced Monday in an interview with two-time All-Star A.J. Pierzynski on Foul Territory that he will begin throwing from the mound to determine where he's at recovery-wise in regards to inflamed right-knee. He's hopeful that his return will be within the next time or two through the rotation.
Lynn suffered his injury during a stellar outing against the Texas Rangers but the pain didn't stop him from recording one earned-run on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts in five innings pitched.
There hasn't been much information given on the severity of his injury as Lynn was given an ambiguous diagnosis from doctors that couldn't provide an estimate for a return timetable.
All that's been know is that Lynn wasn't expected to miss much time, so hearing that he's returning to the mound is excellent news. The 37-year-old has to wait until Friday to come off the 15-day injured list and then he'll be eligible to return -- as long as he's healthy.
