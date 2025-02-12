Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals In 'Constant Contact' With AL East Team About Major Trade

The Cardinals are doing their best to get a deal done...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
It's been an odd offseason but it's clear that the St. Louis Cardinals aren't done trying to make a move.

Nolan Arenado is still a member of the Cardinals but it certainly sounds like the team is trying to move him. He's a superstar and has three years left on his deal. The Cardinals have been tied to the Boston Red Sox all offseason to this point and there also has been some chatter about the New York Yankees as a fit for him.

Will the Cardinals find a way to get a deal done before things get awkward with Spring Training fully kicking off? It's unknown at this point but The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that St. Louis has been in "constant contact" with the Red Sox over the last month about a potential deal.

"The Boston Red Sox, who want to add a right-handed bat, are one of several teams still in the mix for (Alex Bregman)," Woo said. "If they miss out, it is believed Boston would pivot to a potential trade for Arenado. The Cardinals and Red Sox have kept in constant contact over the last month regarding that scenario.

"The New York Yankees have continued to check in on Arenado as well, league sources said, but payroll concerns from both organizations have made a trade unlikely at this point. Trading Arenado before Sunday would save both the team and player from an awkward (and possibly tense) reunion."

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

