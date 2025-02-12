Cardinals In 'Constant Contact' With AL East Team About Major Trade
It's been an odd offseason but it's clear that the St. Louis Cardinals aren't done trying to make a move.
Nolan Arenado is still a member of the Cardinals but it certainly sounds like the team is trying to move him. He's a superstar and has three years left on his deal. The Cardinals have been tied to the Boston Red Sox all offseason to this point and there also has been some chatter about the New York Yankees as a fit for him.
Will the Cardinals find a way to get a deal done before things get awkward with Spring Training fully kicking off? It's unknown at this point but The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that St. Louis has been in "constant contact" with the Red Sox over the last month about a potential deal.
"The Boston Red Sox, who want to add a right-handed bat, are one of several teams still in the mix for (Alex Bregman)," Woo said. "If they miss out, it is believed Boston would pivot to a potential trade for Arenado. The Cardinals and Red Sox have kept in constant contact over the last month regarding that scenario.
"The New York Yankees have continued to check in on Arenado as well, league sources said, but payroll concerns from both organizations have made a trade unlikely at this point. Trading Arenado before Sunday would save both the team and player from an awkward (and possibly tense) reunion."
