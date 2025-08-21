Cardinals Insider 'Baffled' By This Decision By St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals currently have a 63-65 on the season and are 34 games away from a new era.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as president of baseball operations and when the season ends, it's going to be fully on him and his staff to take this team to the next level. You've likely read or heard a lot about this. If you follow the Cardinals closely, you've certainly seen differences over the last three seasons than the years ahead of them. St. Louis won 93 games in 2022 and since then things have been different. The Cardinals won 71 games in 2023, 83 games in 2024, and are fighting to get back over .500 now.
What's next for the Cardinals once Chaim Bloom takes over?
This year specifically has been odd. It's not often you know about a president of baseball operations transition before a season begins. When did John Mozeliak's job end and Bloom's job begin this year? This is a topic that has been touched upon throughout the season. It's interesting to see how the team handled the roster for this season without impacting the future. It's a tough line to walk.
All in all, changes are coming and it will be Bloom's job to sort out the issues. Bloom is going to have full control over this roster and it will be interesting to see how he differeniates himself from Mozeliak. For example, The Athletic's Kaite Woo said that the 40-man construction has been what has baffled her the most about the team over the last few years on "Cardinal Territory."
"I think of all of the criticisms of the Cardinals' organization over the last five, six years, the 40-man roster construction is the most fair one," Woo said. "I've said it on the last couple of shows. One thing that has baffled me since arriving on the beat is how it's managed. There's obviously things going on behind the scenes that I'm not aware of, or again, don't understand. But, yes, how the Cardinals have navigated the 40-man roster has directly correlated to where they are right now. AKA not in a good place and it will be on the new front office, Chaim Bloom era, to start making those changes."
It's been an uncharacteristic few years and now Bloom will try to get the Cardinals back to their winning ways.
