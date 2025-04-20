Cardinals Insider Gives Clearest Update On Polarizing Starter
The St. Louis Cardinals’ starting rotation has actually been one of the best in baseball despite some negative buzz heading into the season.
While this is the case, St. Louis now has the No. 15-ranked starters ERA at 3.95. This doesn't sound as good as it is because the overall number has been brought up by Miles Mikolas' 7.64 ERA. The rotation as a whole has given the team a chance to win pretty much every night. Still, veteran starter Mikolas has gotten some negative buzz as well.
He had one rough outing against the Boston Red Sox that ballooned his numbers, but he’s actually been pretty solid in his three other starts. Overall this season he has a 7.64 ERA, but across his non-Red Sox starts he’s at 4.20 in his three other outings. He also was solid in Spring Training. But, fans have taken to social media with a wide range of comments with many including talking about ways to get rid of him.
That's a little early for someone who not only is expensive, but also eats up innings. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared a column about Mikolas and talked about how he isn't going anywhere, at least in the near future.
"If St. Louis wasn’t so wary about its limited pitching depth in the minors, the club might be having a different conversation about Mikolas’ role," Woo said. "Michael McGreevy is ready for a call-up from Triple A when needed, and the team’s proclaimed youth movement is beckoning for him to appear in the majors at some point this year. But the Cardinals will continue using Mikolas in the rotation for the foreseeable future. It’s on him to make the adjustments that will allow him to stay there."
That's not the most ringing endorsement, but he has some time to right the ship.
