Cardinals Insider Hints At Franchise Legend's Next Steps: What It Means For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason has already begun. They went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third straight year in 2025.
Changes are already happening. Players could be traded this offseason, and they have already put Chaim Bloom in charge of baseball operations, where John Mozeliak had served since 2008. Bloom will lead St. Louis rebuild efforts.
Plenty more changes are expected to happen this winter. While most of manager Oli Marmol's coaching staff from 2025 is intact for 2026, a few additions may take place over the course of the winter, and some popular names could potentially be in the mix.
Cardinals Legend Could Have Coaching Role In 2026
In Derrick Goold's weekly Cardinals chat, he talked about franchise legend Yadier Molina and his chances of managing someday, and hinted at something very important for 2026 and beyond.
"At this point, Yadier Molina has been clear about his timeline for a return to the dugout, and it seems that he'll do so first as a coach in some role and then get into the system that considers him for manage," Goold wrote.
Molina played his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals, winning two World Series titles, four National League pennants, nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, and a Silver Slugger award. He also was a 10-time All-Star and Roberto Clemente Award winner.
He returned to St. Louis for two series this season as a guest coach for manager Oli Marmol. While Marmol will stay the team's manager in 2026, there is a chance that Molina could become part of the coaching staff.
This would be a huge boost for the Cardinals, even in the middle of a rebuild. Molina's insight could greatly benefit the pitching staff, as well as the rest of the catchers in the organization.
He holds a wealth of knowledge about the game of baseball and was one of the league's top catchers his entire career, showing a penchant for throwing out base-stealers and also being able to work with each individual pitcher and guide them to success for decades.
Molina has managed before, having been at the helm for Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, so if Marmol isn't brought back after 2026, Molina could be the next in line to take the job for 2027.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Cut Ties With All-Star, Per Insider: What It Means For 2026