Cardinals Insider Hints Projected $80 Million Star Could Be Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough decisions to make but luckily have a few months to make them.
St. Louis has changes coming, and the payroll is expected to be lower in 2025. This has been reported on numerous occasions and likely will continue to be mentioned over the next few months.
The Cardinals underperformed over the last two seasons, and now that means the team will look to go back to the drawing board and make organizational changes. That could lead to some changes. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold suggested that star closer Ryan Helsley could be someone on the move this winter.
"What that last part means is that they would see what offers they could get for Helsley this winter and then gear their moves elsewhere to the package of talents they could get for the closer," Goold said. "They're going to cut payroll. There will be a natural trim with (Lance Lynn's) option, and if they opt not to keep (Kyle Gibson), that too will be telling for what it means for immediately dropping salary from the 2025 payroll. Those are the two early indicators: Gibson's option and what they hear from other teams and the interest in Helsley."
Helsley was the best closer in baseball in 2024 and led the league with 49 saves. A contender desperately could need him and would be willing to pay a high price involving top prospects. He is under team control in 2025 but will be a free agent afterward and is projected to get roughly $80 million. He seems like the most logical trade piece for the Cardinals.
