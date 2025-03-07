Cardinals Insider Provides Latest Update On Important Roster Battle
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have a lot of buzz heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season but there is still a lot of talent in the organization.
St. Louis didn't make many trades this offseason despite all of the rumors. Because of this, there are fewer roster spots to go around and therefore there are some interesting roster battles to follow. The roster battle that is the most interesting at this point surely is center field.
Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Lars Nootbaar all have been duking it out for the spot in Spring Training so far and each has their strengths. It's a little too early to know what the team will do and The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that there currently isn't a frontrunner for the starting job.
"As advertised before spring, the most critical question for the Cardinals is center field," Woo said. "Siani had the majority of reps there last year, and he’s proven a standout defensive player. But Scott has had an impressive spring. Coming into Thursday’s game, he was 7-for-12 with a double, triple and a home run, and his elite speed continues to play.
"The decision between the two would have been tough enough as is, but Nootbaar potentially seeing time in center has complicated things even more. That’s why Scott has seen time in left field; Marmol wants to maximize playing time for all three players in what will be a difficult decision all around. There is no front-runner for the starting role."
Scott has the best of the trio so far offensively, but there's a lot Spring Training action left.
