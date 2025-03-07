Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Update On Injured Jordan Walker
The St. Louis Cardinals had a little scare this week but it certainly sounds like everything is going to work itself out and be okay.
Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker tweaked his knee while stepping on a sprinkler head and was forced out of game action and had imaging done on the knee. Luckily, it came back with no serious injuries. It was reported that he had some inflammation in the knee and the team would be resting him for a week before getting him back into action.
With Spring Training in full swing and Opening Day roughly three weeks away, any little injury could have a big impact. Players are attempting to get ready for the new season and that takes time. While this is the case, The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that Walker's knee injury likely won't impact his availability for Opening Day barring a setback.
"No real surprises. St. Louis caught a break with Walker, who aggravated his left knee on a sprinkler head cover in right field during Tuesday’s split-squad game," Woo said. "Imaging showed no structural damage, though the Cardinals will give Walker a week of rest to let some inflammation subside. He is expected to ramp back into games shortly after and should not see any setbacks relative to an Opening Day timeline."
That's a pretty great update. After an up-and-down 2024 season, Walker is expected to get plenty of opportunities this year to show what he can do at the big league level. It's unfortunate that he has to miss any time, but luckily it sounds like he's going to be just alright.
