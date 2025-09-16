Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Insider Responds to Sonny Gray-Giants Trade Rumor

Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade Sonny Gray this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Will Sonny Gray be a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026?

This is a topic that will be talked about a lot. Clearly, that has been shown by the fact that there are two weeks left in the regular season and yet there already has been a ton of chatter out there. For example, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle recently talked about the possibility of the Giants pursuing Gray.

Will the Cardinals trade Sonny Gray away?

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray
Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Gray is precisely the type of starter the Giants are likely to target this season, especially if Justin Verlander does not re-sign with the team," Slusser said. "They’d like another veteran to go along with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, and while Gray’s deal is eye-popping — no current Giants will earn as much as $30 million next year, Rafael Devers is at $29,500,000 — Gray would cost very little in terms of prospects. If the Cardinals were to pick up a portion of the deal, San Francisco could offer a more significant package."

On Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was asked about the rumor.

"Slusser is a superb baseball writer for the San Francisco Chronicle who covers the Giants," Goold said. "Let me just add that real quick here. A) Gray has not said, though he has indicated that there are teams that have situations he'd be interested in. He signed with the Cardinals ahead of an offer from Arizona. Atlanta can offer some of what the Cardinals do that he wanted, geographically. SF does not. But it's a chance perhaps to reconnect with Bob Melvin, and they are close. B) The current Cardinals would engage in that conversation. We'll find out what Bloom's approach will be. To date, it's not clear. It may be the same because ownership is the same. It may be different because Bloom has a different approach."

It sounds like there's some legs to the idea of a potential Gray trade, at least. When the regular season comes to an end, keep an eye out.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

