Cardinals Insider Reveals 3 'Non-Starters' For Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly hoped for a different outcome with Nolan Arenado throughout the offseason.
Arenado has been with the Cardinals since before the 2021 season and has been everything the team could've hoped for. The 33-year-old is one of the best third basemen of the last decade. Areando is an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.
The team made it clear that they wanted to trade him away this past offseason as a way to trim the team's payroll. It didn't work out, though, and he's still with the team. It absolutely seems like he's going to be with the team for Opening Day, which would've been a major shock if someone were to have said that a few months ago.
The Athletic's Katie Woo recently shared a lot of intriguing details about the offseason trade discussions and revealed that the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels all were "non-starters" for the Cardinals star.
"Talks with other teams never got that far," Woo said. "The Cardinals had conversations with at least nine organizations — including some surprises. According to an industry source, multiple teams inquired about Arenado early in the offseason, including the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels. Those conversations did not yield much, as all three teams were considered non-starters. The Boston Red Sox had emerged as a potential fit until they signed Bregman days before position players were scheduled to report to their designated camps."
Maybe this is for the best. The Cardinals finished above .500 last year and didn't lose one of the team's best players. Maybe they could surprise some people in 2025.
