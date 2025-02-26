Orioles Urged To Consider Cardinals $75 Million Star By MLB Writer
Would the St. Louis Cardinals consider a trade involving one of their top starting pitchers?
Well, if everything was up to St. Louis, that likely would be the case. Sonny Gray has two years left on a three-year, $75 million deal he signed with St. Louis last offseason. Gray shined in his first year with the Cardinals and had a 3.84 ERA in 28 starts.
Gray was just two strikeouts off of his career-high of 205. He finished the season with 203 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings pitched. He set his career high in 2019 when he logged 205 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched with the Cincinnati Reds.
There were trade rumors about him early in the offseason, but he has a no-trade clause so nothing really picked up steam. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer suggested that the Baltimore Orioles should consider giving the Cardinals a call.
"RHP Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals," Rymer said. "Gray was the first notable trade chip of the winter, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on his candidacy all the way back in September. There hasn't been much buzz on Gray since then, and he controls his own fate via no-trade protection. He also said in January that St. Louis is 'still where I want to be.'
"Never say never, though, and this is another tree up which Baltimore should be barking. He also seems like the kind of guy the Braves would go after, though that is strictly speculative."
The idea makes sense from the Orioles' perspective but doesn't seem likely by any means right now. If the Cardinals were going to trade Gray, they likely would have by now.
