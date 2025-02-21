Cardinals Insider Reveals 5 Teams Nolan Arenado Would Approve Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tricky and unexpected spot right now.
St. Louis looked to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado all throughout the offseason but failed to do so. The Cardinals superstar turned down a trade to the Houston Astros using his no-trade clause. Now that Spring Training is here and Arenado is still in town, The Athletic's Katie Woo revealed plenty of intriguing information about the trade talks, including which five teams he said he would waive his no-trade clause for.
"To help (John Mozeliak’s) search, Arenado presented him with a list of five teams that he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for," Woo said. "According to multiple league sources, that list named the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros as possible destinations. Arenado also said he would be willing to move to first base, or at least play third base less frequently if it would lead to a trade.
"Still, Arenado’s list limited Mozeliak early in the offseason. The Dodgers never matched Arenado’s interest, instead committing to Max Muncy as their everyday third baseman. The Padres already had an elite third baseman in Manny Machado, whose 11-year, $350 million contract takes him through 2033. Both Southern California teams were tabbed as unrealistic. That left three possibilities, but all were preoccupied with what they viewed as more pressing matters."
At this point, it seems like Arenado will be with the Cardinals for Opening Day and beyond. Hopefully, he can shine and the Cardinals can surprise some people.
