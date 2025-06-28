Cardinals Insider Reveals Developmental Plan For Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante is somewhat of a symbol for the team he plays for.
Pallante is a mixture of an entity who's ready to win now and an entity going through developmental bumps in the road, much like the 2025 Cardinals.
Pallante’s 5-4 record (4.43 ERA) through 16 starts reflects that hybrid nature. And much like how the Cardinals are caught between buying and selling, given their dual agenda, Pallante is being pulled in two different directions. Outside critics call for Pallante’s demotion whenever he struggles, all while manager Oli Marmol and St. Louis’ leadership insist on sticking with Pallante at the major league level, as it’s what’s optimal for his growth.
To appreciate and understand the Cardinals, one must accept the fact that Pallante isn’t going anywhere (including Triple-A Memphis).
Speaking of understanding the Cardinals, few can lay claim to that directive better than The Athletic’s Katie Woo, who reminded Cardinals fans of Pallante’s status after a less-than-ideal outing versus the Chicago Cubs on Thursday (a 3-0 loss).
“Andre Pallante was not his sharpest Thursday afternoon, but if the focus remains on his long-term future, there are signs suggesting he’s trending forward, and reasons to stick with him in the starting rotation,” Woo wrote.
“As St. Louis navigates its surprising competitive window, it remains committed to establishing roster clarity for 2026 and beyond. Extending rotation opportunity to Pallante, similar to what they’ve done with (Matthew) Liberatore, remains a top priority.”
“That’s why the Cardinals will continue sticking with Pallante as a starting pitcher, even with Michael McGreevy pounding on the door in Triple A.”
If Pallante remains in the majors in large part for his development, it’s only natural to wonder what he needs to work on.
Woo has a grip on that, too.
“Pallante … relies heavily on his four-seam fastball,” Woo wrote on Thursday.
“He arrived in the big leagues with that pitch already showcasing as a weapon against lefty hitters, which allowed him to be used in the bullpen as a reverse-split reliever during his rookie season in 2022. He generates most of his success by inducing weak contact on the ground, with his 65 percent ground-ball rate ranking in the top two percent of baseball. But to be a dependable major-league starter, Pallante will need to elevate his arsenal and his sequencing.”
The best way for Pallante to expand his pitch palette will be to do so against big-league hitters. Marmol insists it’s the only way, as Pallante would do nothing but dominate opponents in Triple-A.
More MLB: Cardinals Pitcher Deemed Untouchable In Trade Talks By MLB Writer