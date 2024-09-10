Cardinals Insider Reveals How Club Will Likely Aim To Fix Offense This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to fix the underperforming lineup this upcoming offseason if they hope to turn things around in 2025.
Sadly, the Cardinals offense is ranked No. 24 in the league with 592 runs scored and has been the team's Achille's heal for most of the season.
With playoff hopes waning, some Cardinals fans already look ahead to 2025 and want to know how St. Louis' front office plans to fix the offense. Although it can't be confirmed, an insider knows how things might go this offseason.
"They (Cardinals) need additions through both avenues there -- internally, free agency, and I'll add a third .. trade," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Monday from his discussions with St. Louis fans. "The bat it sure seems like they need to add for 2025 is more likely to come via trade. That's the initial look at the market. It could change. But trade seems like the best route to explore."
St. Louis' rotation performed so poorly in 2023 that the offense's weaknesses were overlooked when Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak sought to rejuvenate the pitching arsenal last offseason.
This year's offense lacked a true offensive leader with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt enduring arguably the worst seasons of their careers at the plate. Also, Wilson Contreras being sidelined from an injury on two separate occasions didn't help.
Goldschmidt's future with St. Louis is uncertain and most of the Cardinals' lineup is young. Perhaps it would be worth it for Mozeliak to pursue a trade for a proven slugger this offseason.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Due For 'Massive Contract' This Winter; Is Reunion Logical?