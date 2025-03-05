Cardinals Insider Reveals Optimistic Return Timeline For Jordan Walker
The St. Louis Cardinals had a major injury scare on Tuesday.
St. Louis faced off against the Washington Nationals in Spring Training action and young Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker was forced to leave the contest due to soreness in his knee. He's just 22 years old and is expected to play a large role with the team this year so his departure obviously led to some panic on social media.
Luckily, it sounds like Walker is going to be alright. He underwent imaging on his knee and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that Walker has some inflammation in his left knee and will miss one week.
"Cardinals' Jordan Walker has inflammation in left knee, no structural damage, says (Oli Marmol)," Goold shared. "Will miss one week, then ramp up. 'This is good news,' says manager. 'Not something that is going to set him aside for months.'"
After the scare yesterday, this is likely the best-case scenario. Obviously, it would be nice if Walker were to miss no time at all. But missing one week and then ramping up shouldn't have too big of an impact on his 2025 availability. Opening Day is just about three weeks away so maybe that could be slightly impacted, but it sounds like he's going to be alright barring any setbacks.
The Cardinals are fortunate that the injury wasn't any worse and now it'll just be important top monitor his progress over the next few days.
