Cardinals Insider Reveals Who Was St. Louis Final Cut
The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy weekend as it looked to finalize its big league roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
The big decision of the weekend certainly was the fact that the team announced that Victor Scott II won the position battle for center field. The young speedster earned it after having one of the best springs of any Cardinals player.
What was somewhat surprising, though, was the fact that St. Louis also opted to keep Michael Siani on the roster as now the Cardinals have a clear surplus of outfield talent. The infield isn't as deep and The Athletic's Katie Woo revealed that infielder José Fermín was the final cut to make room on the roster despite being told earlier in the week he had made the team.
"Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, despite a dominant spring, will start the year with Triple-A Memphis," Woo said. "Infielder José Fermín, despite being told earlier in the week that he would be making the club, was the final cut. He was optioned to Memphis prior to Sunday’s exhibition game. The team will not carry a backup shortstop, but will look to Brendan Donovan to fill in when Masyn Winn needs a day off."
Fermín had an impressive spring and would've been the backup shortstop being Masyn Winn while also having the capability to play elsewhere. Donovan will seemingly play that role now. The Cardinals are loaded with outfielders and don't have a ton of infield depth.
More MLB: Cardinals Starting Lineup Will Leave Off At Least 1 Key Piece