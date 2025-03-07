Why Cardinals Fans Should Be Optimistic About 2025 Season
The St. Louis Cardinals took a step in the right direction in 2024.
St. Louis won 83 games last year after a rough 2023 season. This seems to be forgotten. The Cardinals took a huge step forward last year and were in playoff contention until late in the summer to the point that they were buyers at the trade deadline and went out and got Erick Fedde.
The Cardinals didn't lose many pieces this offseason, so there's really no reason why the team shouldn't be at least a .500 team on paper. The Cardinals have some young guys who are hoping to break camp with the big league club. There's less spots to go around because high-end veterans like Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreas, and Sonny Gray are all still with the team.
The Cardinals should be at least at the same level as they were last year, but if they aren't and the team struggles, then the trade deadline will be big. Trading guys like Arenado -- if he waives his no-trade clause -- or someone like Steven Matz or Fedde could open the door to prospects getting a big-league shot like Thomas Saggese, Michael McGreevy, or Quinn Matthews.
This season will either be one that the Cardinals surprise people and win more games than expected or they eventually turn to the kids. Either scenario has its positives. Winning obviously would be nice. But, if the team struggles then it would be interesting to see some of the team's young guys play.
All in all, fans should still be tuning into this club.
