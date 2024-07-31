Cardinals' John Mozeliak's 'Insistence' Opened Door For Major Blockbuster Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals front office is garnering praise this Wednesday morning after the organization's successful trade deadline decisions.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak waited patiently to strike on Monday and then took the baseball world by storm when he landed a three-team trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis.
That deal might not have been as lucrative for the Cardinals if it weren't for Mozeliak, who muscled his way through negotiations to reunite with a former St. Louis outfielder.
"That's how the three-team trade came to fruition early Monday morning but it was because of the Cardinals' insistence, Mo's insistence, that Tommy Pham was included in this deal," The Athletic's Katie Woo stated Tuesday on Foul Territory.
Pham wasted no time getting re-acclimated to Busch Stadium after pinch-hitting for designated hitter Matt Carpenter in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's 8-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.
The 36-year-old belted a Pham grand slam to right-center field, which solidified why Mozeliak pushed so hard to include him in the package deal with Erick Fedde from the White Sox -- to add a productive right-handed bat to the lineup.
It seems that Pham is ecstatic to play for the Cardinals again and that the franchise feels the same way. He brings a lot of passion, energy and leadership to the table and it should be interesting to see how well he plays now that he's with a competitive team.
More MLB: Cardinals Hurler Reportedly Endured 'Significant Pain' In Tuesday's Win Vs. Rangers