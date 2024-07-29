Cardinals Reportedly Set To Reunite With Former Outfielder To Bolster Lineup

Inside The Cardinals

A familiar face is coming back to St. Louis

Nate Hagerty

Jul 5, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Harrison Bader (48) and center fielder Tommy Pham (28) and left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) celebrate after the end of the game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 5, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Harrison Bader (48) and center fielder Tommy Pham (28) and left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) celebrate after the end of the game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have broken the ice and made their first big move at this summer's trade deadline with plenty of time left to continue shopping.

The Cardinals were able to land coveted starter Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox in a deal that cost St. Louis their Gold Glove utility man, Tommy Edman.

The trade also involved the Los Angeles Dodgers, who sent a haul of prospects to Chicago. Another key piece of the deal who's been left out of the discussion is a former St. Louis outfielder who'll be returning to Busch Stadium shortly.

"Sources: Cardinals acquire Tommy Pham," Fansided's Robert Murray reported on Monday, shortly after it was first reported that the Cardinals were engaging in a three-way trade between them, the Dodgers and White Sox.

Pham batted .271 with 150 extra-base hits including 51 home runs, 149 RBIs and a .828 OPS throughout five seasons played for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals had the chance to pick up Pham earlier in the season but the White Sox signed him first. Now that the 36-year-old has shown he can still hit, it should be fun watching him play in a St. Louis uniform again.

The former Cardinals homegrown talent is batting .266 with 20 extra-base hits including five home runs, 19 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 70 games played for the White Sox this season.

It's so far, so good for the Cardinals at this summer's trade deadline. They've landed two out of three of their biggest needs -- a starting pitcher and a right-handed bat. Now all St. Louis needs to do is acquire another high-leverage reliever and they'll be set.

