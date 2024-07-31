Cardinals Hurler Reportedly Endured 'Significant Pain' In Tuesday's Win Vs. Rangers
The St. Louis Cardinals arguably had the most successful trade deadline out of any team in the league but not all of the club's problems have been solved.
Tuesday night's 8-1 win at home against the Texas Rangers was an electric game that gave fans something to look forward to as we head into the final months of the 2024 season.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows last night after a Cardinals pitcher reportedly fought through an injury and could be out for an unknown amount of time.
"Not only did right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn beat the (Rangers) for a win vs. all 30 MLB teams, but he pitched through significant pain in his right knee," MLB.com's John Denton reported Tuesday night. "He said he’ll know more about the severity of the knee injury tomorrow after pitching five innings tonight."
Lynn has posted a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
The 37-year-old has proven to be a worthy offseason pickup after the Cardinals signed him along with ace Sonny Gray and Kyle Gibson this past winter.
Losing Lynn to an injury would destabilize St. Louis' rotation and that was a problem the club solved yesterday by acquiring Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox.
After left-handed pitcher Steven Matz and Drew Rom were sidelined by injury earlier in the season, the Cardinals were left with only four starters in the rotation and bringing Fedde in was supposed to fix that.
Hopefully, Lynn isn't out for an extended period of time or we could be looking at having a top prospect be the No. 5 starter longer than expected.
