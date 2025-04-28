Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Key Piece Gets Critical Update On Return To St. Louis

The Cardinals got a very interesting update about the young slugger...

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals' offense has been among the best in Major League Baseball to kick off the 2025 season.

St. Louis currently is leading the league as a team in batting average at .265, is second in base hits with 259 and is second in doubles with 58. The Cardinals currently are at No. 10 in runs scored with 130. What makes these numbers even more impressive is the fact that they have been able to do this without their hottest hitter to kick off the season.

Young catcher Iván Herrera hasn't appeared in a game since April 6th since suffering a knee injury against the Boston Red Sox. While this is the case, he is making progress. MLB.com's John Denton even shared that the team is hoping for him to be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday.

"Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (knee bone bruise) will stay in St. Louis to continue his running program with hopes of beginning a Minor League rehab assignment on Thursday, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said. "Despite missing the last 19 games, Herrera is tied for the team lead in HRs with four."

The Cardinals are 12-16 on the season so far but have won two of their last three games heading into an important series against the Cincinnati Reds. Herrera's return isn't imminent, but this is a good sign for sure about his eventual comeback. The Cardinals certainly could use him.

