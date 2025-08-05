Cardinals Land Ex-Marlins LHP In Post-Trade Deadline Surprise
The St. Louis Cardinals made another move on Monday.
With the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline behind us, you’d think moves around baseball would slow down a tad. But, a handful of moves were reported on Monday.
One, involved a new addition to St. Louis. The Cardinals claimed left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano off waivers from the Miami Marlins, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"The Cardinals claimed reliever Anthony Veneziano off waivers from the Marlins, as first reflected on the MLB.com transaction tracker," Franco said. "He’s been optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Miami had designated him for assignment last week when they promoted outfielder Jakob Marsee.
"Veneziano is a 6’5″ lefty who has made 38 MLB appearances over the past three years. He has a combined 3.93 earned run average through 36 2/3 innings, striking out 20.6% of opponents against an 8.8% walk rate. He leans mostly on a mid-80s slider while averaging around 94 MPH on his fastball. Veneziano has managed serviceable big league production, but he has given up eight runs with an underwhelming 12:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 Triple-A appearances this year."
Veneziano comes over to the organization after St. Louis just traded three relievers away. This year, he had a 4.71 ERA in 24 appearances with the Marlins. He's a three-year big league veteran and now will provide more big league depth at the very least for the Cardinals. At just 27 years old, why not see if the Cardnials can get anything from him?
More MLB: Dodgers Complete Post-Trade Deadline Move; Land Cardinals Slugger