Dodgers Complete Post-Trade Deadline Move; Land Cardinals Slugger
A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals has found a new home in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Monday that the Dodgers claimed 28-year-old slugger Luken Baker from the Cardinals off waivers.
"Luken Baker has been claimed off waivers by Dodgers from Cardinals AAA Memphis roster. Clears another spot on 40 roster," Goold said.
Goold also reported that Baker will begin his time in Los Angeles with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.
"Luken Baker has been assigned to Dodgers’ Class AAA Oklahoma City," Goold said.
Baker finishes his Cardinals career with 73 total games played at the big league level with St. Louis. Over that stretch, he hit four homers, drove in 22 runs, collected seven doubles, and slashed .206/.317/.338.
The 28-year-old has prolific power but didn't get the opportunity to show it much in the majors. He joined the Cardinals after being selected in the second round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. He was dominant down in the minors and collected 136 homers and 422 RBIs in 639 minor league games played in the St. Louis system.
Although things didn't work out for Baker in the big leagues in St. Louis, he has potential. He hit 32 home runs and drove in 79 runs last season down in Triple-A in just 109 games played. The power is there and now the Dodgers have a chance to see what he can do.
