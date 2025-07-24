Cardinals Urged To Trade 23-Year-Old Phenom Out Of St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are starting to look like a team that is going to sell off pieces ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
But, with the regime change coming and Chaim Bloom taking over, would the team trade any pieces away that could impact future winning? Probably not. That's speculation, but is a topic that has been brought up throughout the season so far. Despite this, FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made the surprising suggestion saying St. Louis should consider trading Thomas Saggese.
"Infielder Thomas Saggese," Gauvain said."Back in April I wrote that Thomas Saggese may be the odd man out during the organization's youth movement. That appears to still be the case here in late July. The Cardinals acquired Saggese in a trade with the Texas Rangers in 2023 when they sent Chris Stratton and Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers. In exchange, the Cardinals netted a solid package of prospects in John King, Tekoah Roby, and Thomas Saggese.
"Saggese endeared himself to fans early by winning the Texas League MVP that year, thanks to a 1.064 OPS with 10 home runs and 29 runs batted in for the Springfield Cardinals. He's able to play anywhere on the infield capably, and he's even started getting some reps in the outfield. The reason Saggese may be the odd man out is the quantity of middle infielders the Cardinals have. Brendan Donovan can play anywhere, but his best position is second base. Second base is also Nolan Gorman's best position. Masyn Winn has shortstop locked up for the foreseeable future, and JJ Wetherholt is coming in hot right behind Saggese."
It's not a bad point by any means, but just doesn't seem likely with Bloom coming in.
