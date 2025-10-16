Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Considered For 2 Manager Jobs

The St. Louis Cardinals legend is looking for a manager job...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols is getting plenty of love across the league right now.

Pujols has made it clear that he would like to be a Major League Baseball manager. He has managerial experience after leading Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic. On top of this, he was named as the manager for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Reports have surfaced recently linking Pujols to the Los Angeles Angels, where he played nine-plus seasons after leaving St. Louis. Pujols joined the Angels ahead of the 2012 season and was with the Angels until he was designated for assignment in 2021. Pujols then landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then concluded his career with a magical season back in St. Louis in 2022.

The Angels' manager job is open and Pujols reportedly interviewed for it. But, there's another team showing interest in him now: the Baltimore Orioles, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan.

Oct 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Baltimore Orioles, seeking a new manager to guide their young, emerging core, have expressed interest in future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols, sources told ESPN," Gonzalez and Passan said. "The Orioles have yet to formally interview Pujols but are expected to as they seek a replacement for Brandon Hyde, who was fired in the early portion of what became a disappointing 87-loss season in 2025. Tony Mansolino, who took over as interim manager after Hyde was let go in May, is among the candidates for the full-time position, but the Orioles are also conducting an external search.

"Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias was a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals while Pujols starred for the organization in the latter half of the 2000s...The Los Angeles Angels still appear to be the most likely destination for Pujols and remain the only team he has formally interviewed with, industry sources said."

There's interest out for the former Cardinals star and plenty of openings as well. The last time we saw Pujols play a game in Busch Stadium was in 2022. If he were to join the Orioles, he would return to Busch Stadium for a series from August 25th through August 27th. The Angels will face the Cardinals from July 20th through July 22nd, but at Angel Stadium.

