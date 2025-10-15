3 Realistic Targets For Cardinals After Forgettable Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are getting a head start on the offseason after missing out on the playoffs once again.
St. Louis won 93 games back in 2022 and finished atop the National League Central standings. Unfortunately for the organization, that was the last time St. Louis made it to the postseason. In 2023, the Cardinals had just 71 wins and finished in last place in the division. The 2024 season was better, but St. Louis still missed out on the postseason with an 83-79 record. In 2025, the Cardinals took another step back and finished the season with a 78-84 record.
Now, it's Chaim Bloom's job to get the team back into contention but that surely will take some time. St. Louis isn't going to spend at the same level as contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees. That much is obvious. Trade rumors have been swirling about the Cardinals for about a year as well for guys like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray.
We'll see what happens on the trade front, but it's safe to assume that this offseason the Cardinals aren't going to do anything massive to add to the team. Bloom has made it known that he's looking to add some pitching, but that doesn't mean the club is going to hand out a lucrative deal to someone like Framber Valdez or something along those lines.
With all of that being said, here are three realistic targets for the Cardinals to consider:
Who will the Cardinals add this offseason?
Jordan Montgomery - Current Team: Milwaukee Brewers
If the Cardinals want to add starting pitching, Montgomery is someone who has had success with St. Louis already. He's heading to free agency this offseason after missing the entire 2025 season. Montgomery struggled the last time he was healthy in 2024 as well. Spotrac is projecting his market value to be just over $5 million across two years. When healthy, Montgomery has shown what he can do in St. Louis. If that is the type of deal he lands, it would be a no-brainer to bring him back.
Phil Maton - Current Team: Texas Rangers
Maton had a 2.35 ERA in 40 appearances this season with the Cardinals before they traded him to Texas. The Cardinals have some weapons in the bullpen already, but bringing Maton back would seemingly be an inexpensive and familiar way to add a high-leverage arm.
Aaron Civale - Current Team: Chicago Cubs
Civale had a roller coaster of a season and ended it with the Cubs. He's just 30 years old and has plenty of starting experience. He has a 4.14 ERA in seven big league seasons. The 2025 campaign wasn't great for him with a 4.85 ERA in 23 total appearances, but he is a guy who can eat up innings and help out in the back of a rotation.
