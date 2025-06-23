Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Inspired Padres Star Manny Machado

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) looks on during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals we’re fortunate to have one of the best hitters in recent memory.

Team legend and future Hall of Famer Alberto Pujols was that and more. He was a superstar with the Cardinals, was good with the Los Angeles Angels, and then had one of the most electric seasons you’re going to see after returning to St. Louis.

His chase for 700 home runs helped make one of the most fun summers in recent memory. He’s a legend of the game and unsurprisingly helped inspire the next generation.

For example, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado talked about being inspired by Pujols, as shared by USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale.

"I looked up to A-Rod, I looked up to (Barry Bonds), I looked up to Albert," Machado said to Nightengale. “They are all the guys I played the game for. Obviously, there’s other pretty, pretty special people, but those were the main guys that inspired my game. Those were guys who played the game elite. We wanted to be those guys...

"I wanted to be (Alex Rodriguez), obviously, because I was a shortstop. I wanted to have Albert’s swing. I wanted to have the power that Barry had, hitting it into the water and breaking records that were never meant to be broken. ... So when people talk about that list, it’s pretty special."

Even after all of these years, Pujols continues to have an impact. That shows just how special of a player he was.

