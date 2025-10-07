Cardinals Legend Reportedly Has More Suitors For Manager Role, Per Insider
Several teams across Major League Baseball chose to move on from their managers and go in a different direction after missing the postseason in 2025. The St. Louis Cardinals were not one of them.
Shortly after Chaim Bloom's introductory press conference, the new president of baseball operations confirmed that Oli Marmol would remain at the helm for 2026, the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers hired former Cardinal Skip Schumaker to replace Bruce Bochy.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is also currently in the running to become the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels after Ron Washington was let go. However, according to Derrick Goold, the Halos are not the only team scouting Pujols as a manager.
Will Cardinals Legend Land Manager Gig?
"It's not rumors. He's a candidate for the job, and the Post-Dispatch is among the outlets that reported he'll interview. He's interested in managing, and the Angels aren't the only team likely to give him a look, or at least consider interviewing him," Goold commented in his weekly Cardinals chat.
Pujols played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, spending the first 11 with the Cardinals then leaving to join the Angels, where he played for 10 years before returning to St. Louis to finish out his career. Since retiring, he has been fulfilling a 10-year, $10 million personal services contract with the Halos that was agreed upon when he first signed with them in 2011.
Pujols has expressed interest in managing. There had been rumors that he may be Bloom's choice to manage the Cardinals in 2026, but those were shut down with Marmol returning for at least one more year. He managed Leones del Escogido and guided them to a championship over the winter and was also named the skipper for the Dominican national team for next year's World Baseball Classic.
Other teams such as the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves have moved on from their managers, so they are teams to watch as the Pujols' managerial sweepstakes heat up. The Philadelphia Phillies are another possibility, as there have been rumors that Rob Thomson may be on his way out after the 2025 season.
It will be interesting to see how the sweepstakes play out and which other teams ultimately show interest in the Cardinals legend as a potential manager this winter.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Cut Ties With All-Star, Per Insider: What It Means For 2026