Cardinals Legend Returning To St. Louis For Brewers Game
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis has just three games left at home before the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season ends. The Cardinals just wrapped up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds and lost two of the contests. Now, the Cardinals will begin a three-game series against the National League Central rival Brewers at home before hitting the road for the final few games before a long offseason.
When the Cardinals take on the Brewers on Friday, an old friend will be at the game. The Cardinals announced on social media on Thursday that former St. Louis star Adam Wainwright will be in attendance for the game on Friday and there's an opportunity for fans to meet him.
The Cardinals announced a big name coming to the game
"Kicking off Fan Appreciation Weekend with a legendary experience for fans! Adam Wainwright will be at the ballpark tomorrow signing autographs for free on Ford Plaza when gates open," the Cardinals announced.
For all of the questions and chatter about the Cardinals' attendance throughout the season, this is a good way to try to get some fans in the stands. Wainwright is a beloved figure in Cardinals history.
Just to sum up, he spent his entire 18-year big league career in St. Louis. He pitched in 478 total games as a member of the Cardinals and finished his career with a 3.53 ERA over that span to go along with a well-earned 200-128 record. Cardinals fans will remember Wainwright's chase for the elusive 200th win back in 2023 in his final season. It was a long road, but on Sept. 18th, 2023, Wainwright was able to get over the hump and earn the final win of his career in the final game of his career.
He accomplished it all in St. Louis. Wainwright has plenty of personal success, including All-Star nods, Gold Glove Award, and even a Silver Slugger. But, also had team success shown through the 2006 World Series.
