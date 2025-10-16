Cardinals Legend Yadier Molina Makes Major Announcement About His Future
Yadier Molina's career as a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals cemented him as a baseball legend, but it was never going to be his last chapter in the sport of baseball.
Three years ago, Molina retired after a Hall of Fame-worthy playing career that included 10 All-Star appearances, nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, and two World Series championships. Most importantly, he spent all 19 of his major league seasons with the Cardinals.
All of those qualifications make Molina an ideal fit to help the next generation of ballplayers achieve success at the highest level. And as it turns out, that's exactly what he intends to do.
Molina announces intention to begin pro coaching career
On Thursday, Molina announced his intention to pursue a coaching career on his Instagram page. He already has some experience in professional dugouts, having managed Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and guest-coached for the Cardinals on two occasions this year.
"Throughout my career, I've had countless satisfactions both on and off the field," Molina wrote. "After three years away from the lines, I'm ready to return to the field, whether as a coach or manager -- in MLB, Mexico, or wherever I can continue my baseball career, contributing and giving back to the sport I'm passionate about."
It's hardly a surprise that Molina, one of the most cerebral players of his generation, would want to coach. But the question is, will that coaching career take place in St. Louis?
A Puerto Rican publication called El Vocero reported last week that Molina was in talks with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol about an assistant role in St. Louis. The article included a quote from Molina saying that nothing was official, but "we're working on it."
While it's not a foregone conclusion that Molina returns to St. Louis, a reunion could certainly make sense from the Cardinals' perspective. One question would be whether Marmol would feel comfortable bringing the objectively more popular Molina back into the fold, when a certain segment of the fan base would be likely to call for his job to be handed over to his theoretical assistant.
For now, all we can do is wait for more announcements.
