Cardinals Lineup Could Get Significant Boost Vs. Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals have been missing Nolan Arenado since July 4th.
Arenado has been dealing with a shoulder impingement and although he hasn't been back in the lineup yet, The Athletic's Katie Woo shared a few injury updates, including one saying that Arenado is feeling better and is hoping to avoid an Injured List stint.
"Cardinals injury updates: No Arenado again, but he is feeling much better. Hope is he’ll avoid an IL stint, but team will know more tomorrow," Woo said. "(Jordan Walker) will continue rehab assignment with Springfield. (Iván Herrera) is likely to set out in a rehab assignment by the end of the week."
Before the game on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, Arenado shared that he’s hoping to return on Wednesday, in a clip shared by KMOV's Tamar Sher.
"Throwing feels great," Arenado said. "Played long toss two days ago on Sunday night and felt amazing so, just hitting, going across the body doesn't feel great. But, today it feels drastically better than yesterday and the day before. I'm going to try and give it one more day that way I'm in there (Wednesday) playing."
That's certainly a positive update. It's been just a few days, but losing a guy like Arenado for any amount of time is tough. St. Louis got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals and now could get Arenado back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday.
