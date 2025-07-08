Cardinals Cracking Door Open On Michael McGreevy Shakeup
Could there be a big change in the starting rotation before the All-Star break for the St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cardinals have six games left before the All-Star break begins. St. Louis' last game before the break is July 13th against the Atlanta Braves. Recently, the big question for the Cardinals has been about the rotation and specifically about Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde's roles moving forward.
Fans and media members alike have been clamoring for a change to be made. Both Fedde and Mikolas have struggled recently. The thing that heightens the arguments even more is that hte Cardinals have an internal option at their disposal ready to go in Michael McGreevy.
The club has used him sparingly in the big leagues this season with just a few spot starts. But, he has been good and there's an argument that he would give the team a better chance to win games in the short term.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said that the club is going to re-evaluate to see what the rotation needs moving forward after Fedde's most recent start.
Now, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that McGreevy is in fact an option for the Cardinals' series against Atlanta.
"Cardinals adjust rotation to get Sonny Gray opportunity to start twice before ASG break: Vs. WSH. Tues - RHP Sonny Gray, Wed - RHP Andre Pallante, and Thurs - RHP Miles Mikolas," Golld said. "Gray would be on turn for Sun vs ATL then. Liberatore on 5-day rest for Fri. McGreevy candidate vs ATL."
This doesn't guarantee the change is guaranteed, but it sounds like there's a real chance that McGreevy could be up soon.
