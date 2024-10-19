Cardinals Linked To $9 Million 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals should take a similar approach as the New York Mets did last offseason.
St. Louis is looking to rebuild the organization while also trimming payroll. Because of this, it could make a lot of sense to take chances on veterans hoping to have bounce-back seasons in 2025 on cheap deals.
The Cardinals may not spend heavily, and because of this, FanSided's Josh Jacobs suggested former Atlanta Braves All-Star Michael Soroka as a "low-risk, high-reward" fit in free agency.
"Soroka experienced some shoulder issues in 2024 with Chicago and was limited to just 79.2 innings of work where he made nine starts and 16 relief appearances," Jacobs said. "Still, Soroka just turned 27 years old and still has things left in the tank for a team willing to take a chance on him. Soroka will likely be looking to land with a rebuilding team with plenty of opportunities available, so depending on how St. Louis handles their current rotation options, they could fit the bill for him.
"Soroka's slider and fastball both graded out positively in 2024, and he has not lost anything on his heater despite some shoulder issues and missing so much time over the last few years. Considering Soroka has almost no sustained track record to present to teams since that 2019 campaign, it is hard to believe he'll get anything more than a flyer contract."
He is just 27 years old and had a 4.74 ERA last season for the Chicago White Sox in 25 total appearances -- including nine starts. Soroka had a 2.68 ERA in his lone All-Star season in 2019 with the Braves across 29 starts.
Soroka is currently projected to get a little over $9 million across three seasons. At this point, why not consider a deal?
