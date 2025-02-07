Cardinals Linked To Former Astros Hurler As Potential Rotation Depth Option
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the market for top-tier starting pitchers but perhaps they should consider making a small addition before Opening Day.
All the Cardinals have done this winter to bolster the big-league roster is trade for former Minnesota Twins utility man Michael Helman -- a move that was just made on Thursday.
With several St. Louis hurlers becoming free agents after 2025, the Cardinals have been linked to a former Houston Astros pitcher searching for his next landing spot.
"The Cardinals seem content to just kind of exist this offseason," The Athletic's Chad Jennings wrote Friday morning after suggesting St. Louis should sign right-handed pitcher José Urquidy. "Maybe they’ll trade Nolan Arenado and open the door to another right-handed bat or add a guy like Andrew Heaney for a bit of rotation depth, but if the Cardinals are going to keep their focus on the future, we’ll do the same and take a look at a two-year deal with a guy recovering from Tommy John surgery. (José) Urquidy probably won’t help much this season, but he could give the Cardinals a leg up in their search for 2026 rotation depth (Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde are free agents after this season)."
Urquidy has posted a 27-16 record with a 3.98 ERA, 326-to-97 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP throughout his five-year career with the Astros.
The 29-year-old showed great promise as a starting pitcher earlier in his career but was moved to the bullpen in 2023 after struggling with his command.
After missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, Urquidy's stock has plummeted, so the Cardinals should be able to sign him for a relatively inexpensive price.
Fortunately, Urquidy is young, so there's a solid chance he bounces back from his recent injury. With the Cardinals rebuilding, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a chance on the 2022 World Series champion.
