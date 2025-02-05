Cardinals Most-Hated Rival Predicted To Sign Alex Bregman, Making NL Central Tougher
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't won the National League Central since 2022 and it could be a while before they reclaim their throne at the top of the division.
With the Cardinals amid an organizational reset, the club's youth core is expected to take charge in 2025. Despite utility man Brendan Donovan's confidence in this year's roster, expectations are low.
To make matters more challenging for the Cardinals, their most-hated rival could land one of this winter's most-coveted free agents.
"Houston (Astros) re-signing Alex Bregman has resurfaced as a real possibility in recent weeks, but it seems to be a dead end yet again," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday. "However, it's probably a battle between the (Chicago) Cubs and (Boston) Red Sox, both of whom have a tax payroll a few million below $200 million and the ability to afford way more than that," Miller continued. "And between the two, the fit makes more sense in Chicago."
The Red Sox and Cardinals have recently discussed the possibility of a Nolan Arenado trade but with Bregman still unsigned, Boston is likely waiting for the right moment to strike.
"They are all-in on winning right now, though, with their one year of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, and they would be kicking themselves later if they don't sign Bregman and (Matt) Shaw's foray into the majors goes as poorly at Brett Baty's did," Miller continued. "Purely a hunch, but Chicago having a little more desperation/need pushes them over the top. Prediction: Chicago Cubs."
Bregman signing with the Cubs would surely give the NL Central foe an advantage over the Cardinals but considering St. Louis isn't concerned with being competitive in 2025, it shouldn't matter much -- for now at least.
If the Cubs land Bregman, that could benefit the Cardinals, who hope to trade Arenado to the Red Sox. With the former Astros slugger gone, Boston will likely be more inclined to trade for Nado.
More MLB: AL Central Contender Reportedly Signs Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite To One-Year Deal