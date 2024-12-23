Cardinals Linked To Polarizing $90 Million Potential Trade Piece
There has been endless talk about the players the St. Louis Cardinals could cut ties with this offseason but could there also be some on the way?
If the Cardinals actually are going to trade Nolan Arenado away, they should do so for somewhat of a solid return. Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and Hall of Fame-level talent so the Cardinals shouldn't just dump him for the sake of removing his contract.
Arenado has plenty left in the tank and there are a handful of teams that have shown interest in him. Free agency also has started to pick back up again which could help expedite the market. The Cardinals have said that they are trying to "rest" rather than rebuild so that would seem at least that they want to remain somewhat competitive in the National League Central in 2025.
With trade rumors flowing across the league, another player who has had his name thrown around is outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. He's 31 years old and has three years left on a five-year, $90 million deal. When he's been healthy, he has shown that he is a very capable hitter. But, he only appeared in 108 games last year and Boston exclusively used him as designated hitter.
He's become somewhat of a polarizing figure with plenty of trade chatter and defensive question marks and also undeniable talent.
FanSided's Mark Ruelle made a list of five hypothetical landing spots for Yoshida and one team that he mentioned as the Cardinals.
"This might be a pipe dream but the Red Sox could try and include Yoshida in any package that might net them third baseman Nolan Arenado," Ruelle said. "The Cardinals will be losing some pop by letting go of Arenado and would consider Yoshida at a reduced rate. He could plug in as part of a platoon outfield situation and DH. The Red Sox will certainly have to pony up some prospects to net Arenado but it would be worth a try to include Yoshida in any offer."
If the Cardinals are going to trade Arenado, adding Yoshida would be a solid move. He's a capable hitter and would give the Cardinals a little more pop from the left side. Plus, then you're not just giving Arenado up for nothing. You would be getting another proven big league talent rather than some prospect.
