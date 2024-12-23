Cardinals Hypothetical Blockbuster Would Send All-Star To Red Sox
There likely will be a big trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals sooner or later.
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is firmly on the trade block. This is obvious and he's the biggest star available for a trade right now. He has a no-trade clause so his sweepstakes really will come down to whatever he wants.
Arenado recently turned the Houston Astros down and currently still is a member of the Cardinals. If the right deal doesn't come around, maybe he could shock us and stay with St. Louis but it is clear the team is looking to move him.
Another team that has been floated as a potential fit is the Boston Red Sox. They need an offensive boost and there has been a lot of speculation this offseason about Boston potentially moving Rafael Devers off third base. Arenado clearly would be a defensive upgrade and give Boston the righty bat that it desperately needs.
Newsweek's Zach Pressnell put together a hypothetical deal that would give both sides what they want.
"Here's a deal that could send Arenado to the Red Sox, leaving the (New York Yankees) watching: Boston Red Sox acquire: 3B Nolan Arenado, $17 million (and) St. Louis Cardinals receive: RHP Richard Fitts (No. 10 prospect)," Pressnell said. "In this deal, the Red Sox would acquire Arenado and $17 million to help pay for the rest of his contract. For the Red Sox to make this deal, we would also have to assume they're trading away Triston Casas to acquire a starting pitcher.
"That would free up first base for Rafael Devers to slide over while Arenado slots in at third base. In return, the Cardinals would be acquiring pitching prospect Richard Fitts. Fitts is the Red Sox's 10th-ranked prospect. The right-hander has been excellent in nearly 400 career minor-league innings. He cracked the big leagues for four starts in 2024 when he posted a sub-2.00 ERA in about 20 innings."
In this scenario, the Cardinals would trim the payroll in a big way while landing a big league-ready pitching prospect with plenty of upside. This seems like a win for both sides.
