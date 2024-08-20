Cardinals Listed As 'Biggest Fallers' In Playoff Standings Since All-Star Break
The St. Louis Cardinals have had plenty of ups and downs this season but haven't kept their footing long enough to maintain a position in the playoff standings.
The Cardinals have lost seven of their last ten games, are five games behind a National League Wild-Card spot and likely have no shot at chasing down the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
The odds of this Cardinals team making the playoffs have significantly dipped in recent weeks and unless something changes quickly, don't expect St. Louis to play in Oct.
"The Cardinals came out of the All-Star break in possession of an NL Wild Card spot with a 50-46 record, but their -38 run differential and 44-52 expected record cast some doubt on their ability to stick around in the playoff race," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan wrote Monday when discussing how St. Louis has fallen greater than any team since the All-Star break. "Despite swinging some big Trade Deadline deals, St. Louis has started to fade, going 8-15 in its past 23 games and tumbling to 61-63 overall with the fourth-worst run differential (-62) in the NL behind the (Colorado) Rockies, (Miami) Marlins and (Washington) Nationals."
There was a point in this season when the Cardinals were estimated to have a greater chance of making the playoffs than they did at missing it but sadly, those days are long gone.
Making the playoffs won't be easy for St. Louis, as they have one of the most difficult remaining schedules. The club's season is far from over, with 38 games left to play but they'll have to start playing like the pre-All-Star break Cardinals immediately if they hope to make the postseason.
