Cardinals' Long-Term Ryan Helsley Replacement Could Be In Their Sights
The St. Louis Cardinals have been way better than expected this season. As a result, they're likely to end up buyers at the trade deadline rather than sellers.
Still, Ryan Helsley is one of the more intriguing names on the roster. He's on an expiring contract and the Cardinals remain unlikely to re-sign him in the offseason. St. Louis is going to need to find a long-term replacement for the star closer and the front office could explore options as early as this season.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently suggested the Cleveland Guardians could cut ties with their star closer Emmanuel Clase ahead of the trade deadline. Although Nightengale didn't link the Cardinals to Clase, that's an interesting possibility to look into.
"The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox, while also potentially moving outfielder Lane Thomas and perhaps closer Emmanuel Clase," Nightengale wrote. "Clase should bring in a haul of prospects if the Guardians move him. He is under team control through 2028, owed $6.4 million in 2026 with $10 million club options in 2027 and 2028."
Clase would be the best option for the Cardinals to pursue, but he would also be the most expensive option. Given the fact the flamethrower has multiple years of affordable team control, the Cardinals would likely have to cut ties with a top five prospect or two to acquire him. Besides that, they would need to use other top prospects to bring him in.
But a deal like this would set them up with a huge two headed monster in the bullpen this season while also having one of the best closers in baseball for the next few years.
More MLB: Cardinals Linked To Huge Trade For $45 Million Ace