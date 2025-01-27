Cardinals Loosely Linked To Dodgers 2-Time World Series Champion
The St. Louis Cardinals absolutely should be looking to free agency right now.
St. Louis has done pretty much nothing so far this offseason, but the majority of the National League Central is in the same position. The Chicago Cubs have been the most active team in the division this offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers have made one big trade, but not much after that. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds have been quiet.
The division is vulnerable and the Cardinals could be competitive in it but it has been an odd offseason for the team. There's still time to make a move, though. FanSided's Josh Jacobs made a list of six players that could make sense for the Cardinals and suggested two-time Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Enrique Hernández.
"Hernández turned 33 years old in August and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, which is playing a major role in why he has yet to find a job this winter," Jacobs said. "The Cardinals certainly aren't afraid to go after struggling veterans (see Matt Carpenter, Brandon Crawford, and Lance Lynn last year), but I actually do think Hernández could fill a niche role for the Cardinals bench next year.
"You may be thinking "Why would they want another utility man on their roster in 2025?", and that's a great question. Brendan Donovan is one of the best utility men in all of baseball, and Thomas Saggese figures to be someone who will bounce around the infield for them this year. Still, you can never have enough versatility on your roster, and Hernández provides depth at two positions that the Cardinals would desire."
This is a good idea. He is an 11-year veteran and can play pretty much every position on the field. He's a two-time champion who has seen plenty of success. Adding that type of pedigree and veteran leadership to a clubhouse full of young guys absolutely could help. Plus, a move would make even more sense if Nolan Arenado is dealt.
