Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals-Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Still Possible, Per Insider

The Cardinals need something to go their way this offseason

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals seem motivated to get a big trade done.

St. Louis has been in rumors all offseason to this point as the Cardinals have tried to unload star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He's still currently a member of the organization, but things absolutely could change.

One thing that certainly has impacted Arenado, is Alex Bregman's free agent market. It has moved excruciatingly slow but it sounds like things could pick up soon. The Houston Astros are back in the mix for him and even traded reliever Ryan Pressly for more financial flexibility. Maybe this is what we need to finally jumpstart Bregman's sweepstakes.

The Boston Red Sox have been linked both to Bregman as well as Arenado. If Boston lands Bregman, the Cardinals could be in a tough spot. If Bregman goes elsewhere, maybe the Cardinals and Red Sox could work something out.

With Bregman's situation still murky, anything could happen. But, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo did say Boston "could wait out" the market for Arenado and then look for a deal.

"The Cardinals are motivated to move Arenado’s salary — the acquiring team would pay him $64 million over the next three years — so it’s possible the Red Sox could wait out that market, take on a huge chunk (or all) of the contract and simply shift (Rafael Devers) to designated hitter," Cotillo said. "It’s unclear if other teams remain involved on Arenado."

This could be good news for the Cardinals. Hopefully, Bregman goes somewhere other than Boston for St. Louis' sake.

More MLB: Cardinals Bold Prediction Would Send $260 Million Star To AL East

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News