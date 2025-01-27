Cardinals-Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Still Possible, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals seem motivated to get a big trade done.
St. Louis has been in rumors all offseason to this point as the Cardinals have tried to unload star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He's still currently a member of the organization, but things absolutely could change.
One thing that certainly has impacted Arenado, is Alex Bregman's free agent market. It has moved excruciatingly slow but it sounds like things could pick up soon. The Houston Astros are back in the mix for him and even traded reliever Ryan Pressly for more financial flexibility. Maybe this is what we need to finally jumpstart Bregman's sweepstakes.
The Boston Red Sox have been linked both to Bregman as well as Arenado. If Boston lands Bregman, the Cardinals could be in a tough spot. If Bregman goes elsewhere, maybe the Cardinals and Red Sox could work something out.
With Bregman's situation still murky, anything could happen. But, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo did say Boston "could wait out" the market for Arenado and then look for a deal.
"The Cardinals are motivated to move Arenado’s salary — the acquiring team would pay him $64 million over the next three years — so it’s possible the Red Sox could wait out that market, take on a huge chunk (or all) of the contract and simply shift (Rafael Devers) to designated hitter," Cotillo said. "It’s unclear if other teams remain involved on Arenado."
This could be good news for the Cardinals. Hopefully, Bregman goes somewhere other than Boston for St. Louis' sake.
